Classic Ford pickups fetching as much as $50,000 amid computer chip shortage

According to The Drive, trucks that were going for $5,000 have spiked up to 10 times or more in resale value.

TEXAS, USA — Where are all the new trucks?

That's what a growing number of shoppers are asking after visiting dealerships with fewer and fewer pickups on their lots.

Especially if you live in Texas, you're used to seeing dealership lots with seemingly endless rows of pickup trucks— the hottest selling vehicle across the U.S.

However, in 2021, it's a different sight. We're seeing many dealerships with nearly vacant lots, empty spaces where trucks would normally be parked.

Ford is now parking thousands of brand new F-150 pickups at the Kentucky Speedway, as well as in lots in Detroit. They're all waiting on computer chips.

Pat and Mike Roeder first spotted them.

"We had seen the trucks coming in last week, and all of a sudden, the whole parking lot was full," Pat Roeder said.

The chip shortage is wreaking havoc with what should be a great year for car sales: popular pickups and SUVs are running short as manufacturers struggle to get parts.

The Car Dealer's Association suggests if you see one and you think you want it, you should grab it because it may be gone quickly.

If you have an old truck, you may want to sell it instead of trading it in.

According to the automobile website The Drive, vintage Ford and Chevy pickups from the 70s and 80s, which used to sell for $5,000, are now selling for $50,000 or more.

If you got rid of an old pickup a couple years ago, you may say that stinks.

The hottest classic car right now is also the hottest new car: pickup trucks.

And they're selling as soon as they hit the lot, so move fast so you don't waste your money.