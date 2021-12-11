Foreigner plans November show at Macon City Auditorium

Hear the band's greatest hits live on their latest tour, which is bringing them to Augusta, Macon and Savannah

MACON, Ga. — One of the world’s best-selling bands is headed to Macon this fall.

Foreigner announced a massive world tour Friday spanning 16 counties and 72 cities across the United States. One of the band’s 121 shows will be at the Macon City Auditorium on Friday, November 12.

In addition to Macon, the band will also be stopping in Savannah on Nov. 8 and Augusta on Nov. 9.

Now it is worth noting that the current lead singer is Kelly Hansen, who joined the band in 2005 after Lou Gramm left a few years earlier.

Still, you’ll be able to hear the hits you grew up with like ‘Cold As Ice,’ ‘Double Vision,’ ‘Jukebox Hero,’ and their biggest hit – ‘I Want to Know What Love Is.’

Tickets start at $36 plus fees and are available now on Ticketmaster.