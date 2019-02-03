A 13WMAZ legend was honored by the Tubman Museum Friday.

You may remember Tina Hicks bringing you the news weeknights at 6 p.m. and 11 p.m.

Hicks had a nearly 30-year run on 13WMAZ serving as the first African American to anchor here at the station.

Friday, during their "Legends Luncheon," the Tubman Museum unveiled a portrait of Tina Hicks to celebrate her success and contributions in the Macon community.

She says keeping Central Georgia informed never felt like work, but instead, always felt like coming home.

"I meet people at their dinner table and I try to treat them like I was meeting them inside their home, so it was a good feeling, really, especially when you did stories to help people," Hicks said.

Along with the portrait of Tina Hicks, several others were honored by photos designed by artist James Otis Mackey.

A Gregory Hines postage stamp was also unveiled.