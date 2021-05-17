Former 13WMAZ sports anchor Edward McDonald dies

McDonald, also known as 'E-Mac,' will be remembered for his bright smile and big personality

MACON, Ga. — 13WMAZ has lost another member of its broadcast family. Former sports anchor, Edward McDonald, died from a heart attack at his Ellenwood home Sunday.

In recent years he’d undergone a kidney transplant and dealt with lupus. His wife told 13WMAZ that he’d been doing well lately, and that his death came as quite a shock.

McDonald's bright smile and big personality were a fun part of our broadcasts for around half a decade through the late 1990s.

He covered everything from UGA’s trip to the Outback Bowl to the Macon Braves, but most of all he loved showcasing the local talent in the local high schools. Back at the station, he was affectionately known as 'E-Mac.'

Former 13WMAZ News Director Dodie Cantrell says she remembers him for always finding a way to turn any compliment he got into praise for his wife.

“I thought it spoke to his character and the kind of person he was," said Cantrell.

McDonald loved to talk up his hometown of Bamberg, South Carolina, and his beloved University of South Carolina Gamecocks -- even while working in the heart of Bulldog country.

He leaves behind his wife Bridgette and his son Jevon, who is a college student athlete. We'll share the funeral arrangements once they are released.