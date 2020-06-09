Former 13WMAZ sportscaster and hall of famer Bobby Pope dies at 76

Pope was a sportscaster for 13WMAZ News and was inducted into the Georgia Hall of Fame in 2020.

MACON, Ga. — Former 13WMAZ broadcaster and hall of famer Bobby Pope passed away on Sunday afternoon, according to a post from family member Andy Pope.

He'd been dealing with a long illness.

Bobby Pope started his broadcasting career calling play-by-play for Little League baseball at 13-years-old, according to the Georgia Sports Hall of Fame website.

He was a news and sports reporter for 13WMAZ, reporting on Mercer University basketball games, the Masters tournament and high school football and basketball games.

He started at WMAZ Radio in 1964 and broadcast play-by-play for a number of local teams through the years. He was best known for the Saturday Football Scoreboard show, which he hosted for 39 years.

Pope also wrote a newspaper column.

Pope was inducted into the Georgia Radio Hall of Fame in 2016 and the Georgia Sports Hall of Fame in 2020.

He became Mercer University’s Athletic Director in 1989, serving in that position for 21 years.

Bobby Pope was 76-years-old.