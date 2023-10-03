Former airman at Robins Air Force Base, Monroe County man plead guilty to possession of child sexual abuse material

This case was brought as part of Project Safe Childhood, a nationwide initiative to combat the growing epidemic of child sexual exploitation and abuse.

WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — A former U.S. Airman stationed at Robins Airforce Base and a Monroe County man plead guilty to possessing child sexual abuse material, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office Middle District of Georgia.

29-year-old Justin Wayne Pallett was an active duty service member Robins AFB when the mother of a 13-year-old girl reported Pallett was exchanging explicit Snapchats with the girl.

He was 26-years-old at the time.

The release says he was found with 178 images and six videos of child pornography. He was sentenced to 17.5 years.

When authorities searched Pallett's Snapchat and other devices they found numerous sexually explicit images of underage children, including 14 images found in the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children database, according the a press release.

He will serve the entirety of his 17.5 year sentence because federal crimes do not have parole and will be required to register as a sex offender for life after his release from prison.

35-year-old Kenneth Queen of Forsyth also plead guilty to two counts of possession of child sexual abuse material and one count of failure to register as a sex offender, according to a press release.

According to public records, Queen was convicted of sexual battery against a child under 16 and child molestation in Superior Court in Madison County in 2008.

After his conviction, Queen moved to Tennessee, where he registered as a sex offender.

The release says Queen was living in Monroe County in 2020 when it was reported he was unlawfully tattooing children. He had not registered as a sex offender in Monroe County at the time.

Authorities also found of graphic child sexual abuse material captured by Queen and involving a young child, according to the press release.

Queen could serve the maximum sentence of 20 years in prison for each count of possession, a maximum sentence of ten years in prison for failing to register as a sex offender and a maximum lifetime of supervised release.