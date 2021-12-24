Former Bibb Council President Anita Ponder to hold annual Christmas Day event

The event runs from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on December 25 at the Terminal Station in Macon.

MACON, Ga. — Across Central Georgia people can take part in the 26th Annual "Anita Ponder and Friends" Holiday Feast on Christmas Day.

Former Bibb County Council President Anita Ponder has held this free event for more than two decades now.

Christmas Eve volunteers started preparing for the event by wrapping presents for kids at the Terminal Station in downtown Macon.

They also prepared clothes and other items for Christmas.

Those who attend can get a free meal while enjoying, music, games and prizes.

Ponder says due to the pandemic they will be taking precautions.

"We have to change with the crisis, we will have temperature checks at the door... if you don't have a mask we will give out a mask, our seating will be a whole lot different than it has been in the past, unless you are with family or group you were always with," she said.