Former Bibb County deputy found guilty on 3 counts of RICO Act, sentenced

The crime happened between November 2014 and May 2015.

The first trial in Bibb County since the expiration of Chief Judge Howard Simms’ emergency suspension ended Tuesday in a guilty verdict on all counts.

According to a Facebook post by the Macon Judicial Circuit District Attorney, former deputy Albert Murray was found guilty on three counts of the RICO Act as well as guilty on charges of making false statements, filing false documents and theft by taking.

Murray worked in law enforcement at Bibb County Sheriff’s Office as an investigator who specialized in property crimes. He was terminated in 2014.

“Our office continues to move cases through the Justice System from prior to the pandemic that have been awaiting resolution. This 2014 case languished under the prior administration and was finally brought to justice through hard work and dedication, showing that in this administration no one is above the law,” District Attorney Anita Howard said.

Murray was sentenced to 20 years with 10 years of incarceration.