Mayor Miller recommends JT Ricketson for county director of code enforcement

Miller told 13WMAZ that he believes Ricketson can be the county’s “bulldog” to bust blight and enforce code

MACON, Ga. — Former Bibb County Sheriff Candidate JT Ricketson is officially Mayor Lester Miller’s pick for director of code enforcement.

Miller says he selected Ricketson so the county will be stricter with enforcement for code citations. Miller told 13WMAZ that he trusts that Ricketson can be the county’s “bulldog” to bust blight.

He added that Ricketson can manage files, is organized, and understands how to move a case through the legal process.

Miller announced it in a special called meeting Tuesday -- the first time the new, full commission met since being sworn in last week.

Ricketson lost in the November election against incumbent Sheriff David Davis.

The veteran GBI investigator retired from the Georgia Bureau of Investigation in 2020. From 2014 to the time he retired, Ricketson served as the special agent in charge of the GBI's Perry office.

The office investigates crimes in Ben Hill, Bibb, Crawford, Dooly, Houston, Irwin, Peach, Turner, Twiggs, Wilcox counties.

He helped lead GBI investigations into some high-profile cases, like the 2017 arrests in the murder of Irwin County teacher Tara Grinstead.

This is a developing story.