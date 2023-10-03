Former Bibb jailer accused of giving gun to brother, who is a gang member

The Bibb Sheriff's Office says Kendrell Daniely worked at the jail for nearly two years.

MACON, Ga. — A former Bibb County deputy is now charged with giving a rifle to his brother, who is a gang member.

He resigned in March.

Last week, he was arrested and charged with violating his oath, along with gang activities.

An arrest warrant says sometime last year, Daniely gave the rifle to Jashawn Daniely.

The warrant says his brother is a member of a crips-connected gang.