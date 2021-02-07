Former Bibb Schools deputy superintendent, another woman indicted in his wife's murder

The indictment shows that a 2nd person is now accused of killing Joyce Judie in 2019.

MACON, Ga. — A grand jury has accused a former Bibb County deputy school superintendent and another woman of killing his wife.

The grand jury indicted Edward Judie on charges of felony murder and of giving cocaine to his wife in Nov. 2019. The woman, Aliyah Danielle Walker, now faces the same two charges.

In July, the sheriff’s office said Judie poisoned his wife, Joyce Judie, who was being treated for dementia. Investigators said she had a lethal amount of cocaine in her system when she died, and that Edward Judie was the one who bought it that night.

He spent two months in jail, but was released in September on a $220,000 bond. He was Bibb County’s deputy superintendent of student affairs from 2011 to 2015.

BACKGROUND

On Nov. 29, 2019, deputies responded to a home on 202 Greenview Terrace for a call about a "demented person that was hallucinating." The deputy says he found Joyce Judie dead in the downstairs bedroom.

Edward Judie told investigators that they had both gotten drunk while drinking Hennessey brandy. Judie said that, as they lay in bed, he would occasionally hit his wife with his arm to wake her up and see if she was OK. She responded by "grunting."

When she stopped responding, he assumed she was asleep and left her alone.

The investigator wrote that Judie seemed unaware that his wife was dead and kept asking if she was OK. The report says his wife was "stiff" and "cold" and seemed to have been dead for a while.