Former Bibb Schools deputy superintendent charged with murdering his wife

She was found dead in the bedroom of their home in late 2019

MACON, Ga. — A former Bibb Schools deputy superintendent is now facing a murder charge in the 2019 death of his wife.

According to a news release, deputies spoke with 65-year-old Edward Judie on Thursday, July 1, around 6 p.m. They told him they’d collected evidence in the death of his wife.

Investigators say Edward’s story changed every time he was presented with evidence contradicting his previous statements.

He was taken to the Bibb County jail and charged with murder. He is being held without bond.

CASE BACKGROUND

On Nov. 29, 2019, deputies responded to a home on 202 Greenview Terrace for a dead person.

When they got to the scene, they found 60-year-old Joyce Judie dead in a downstairs bedroom. Investigators say Edward told them his wife had been drinking and he thought she was asleep.

According to an autopsy, Joyce had a lethal amount of cocaine in her system at the time of her death. Investigators say they found Edward purchased the cocaine that night.

Bibb County Schools says Edward Judie was the deputy superintendent of student affairs from July 2011 to Sept. 2015.