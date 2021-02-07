Former Bibb Schools deputy superintendent charged with wife's murder out on bond

An arrest warrant says he ‘poisoned’ his wife, who was being treated for dementia, by introducing cocaine into her system causing her death.

MACON, Ga. — A former Bibb Schools deputy superintendent accused of killing his wife is now out on bond.

Bibb County jail records show Edward Judie was released Wednesday afternoon on a $220,000 bond.

Judie, 65, was arrested in July for the 2019 death of his wife.

CASE BACKGROUND

On Nov. 29, 2019, deputies responded to a home on 202 Greenview Terrace for a call about a "demented person that was hallucinating." The deputy says he found Joyce Judie dead in the downstairs bedroom.

Edward Judie told investigators that they had both gotten drunk while drinking Hennessey brandy. Judie said that, as they lay in bed, he would occasionally hit his wife with his arm to wake her up and see if she was OK. She responded by "grunting."

When she stopped responding, he assumed she was asleep and left her alone.

The investigator wrote that Judie seemed unaware that his wife was dead and kept asking if she was OK. The report says his wife was "stiff" and "cold" and seemed to have been dead for a while.

According to an autopsy, Joyce had a lethal amount of cocaine in her system at the time of her death. Investigators say they found Edward purchased the cocaine that night.