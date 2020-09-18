Former Bonaire Middle teacher faces child molestation charge

Investigators say he sent sexually explicit photos to a teen

HOUSTON COUNTY, Ga. — A former Houston County teacher faces a charge of child molestation after he allegedly sent explicit photos to a teen.

According to jail records, 55-year-old Thomas Christopher Arnold was arrested Wednesday around 9:15 a.m. and bonded out 30 minutes later.

He faces one count of child molestation and one count of distribution of obscene material.

Lt. Darin Meadows with the Houston County Sheriff’s Office Juvenile Investigation Division told 13WMAZ he believed Arnold was employed at Bonaire Middle at the time of the incident.

Meadows says the investigation began in mid-July after parents reached out to them reporting a teacher was chatting with students on social media.

As the investigation continued for several weeks, he says they found that Arnold had sent sexually explicit photos of himself to a 14- or 15-year-old.

According to the jail booking sheet, Arnold now works for Walmart.

13WMAZ tried several times to contact Houston County Schools about Arnold’s employment; they did not return our phone calls.

But, Arnold's classroom website is still live on an archived version of the school's website, and he is currently listed a football coach on the school's active website.

A Houston Home Journal article from 2017 says he was named the school's Teacher of the Year.