Macon's former Brown & Williamson plant sold to investors group

It's unclear what plans Industrial Realty Group has for the former cigarette factory, vacant since 2006

MACON, Ga. — The vacant building that once housed Macon's largest employer has been sold to a Los Angeles investment firm.

Stephen Adams, executive director of the Macon-Bibb Industrial Authority, says they're still not sure what the future holds for the former Brown & Williamson cigarette plant on Weaver Road.

Adams did not disclose the sale price.

The 11-acre site includes one 196,000-square-foot warehouse and three smaller buildings. Its assessed value is more than $5.4 million.

At its peak in the late 1990s, the plant made 130 billion cigarettes a year and employed 3,000 people.

But the plant closed in 2006 when Brown & Williamson consolidated its operations in North Carolina.

Adams says they don't know what business will move into the building, but the authority just wants a business that's a "good fit" for the county.

“Having this new ownership group come in with the experience that they have, just putting a fresh set of eyes on it. We remain positive. And continue to do what we can to make opportunities happen,” he said.