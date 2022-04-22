'Someone who is genuinely kind and caring': Former colleagues with Atlanta Public Schools praise Dan Sims

13WMAZ talked to some of his peers who are cheering him on. They say Bibb County Schools are in good hands.

MACON, Ga. — The search for Bibb County's new superintendent may be over. The board named Atlanta-based educator Dan Sims as their sole finalist at Thursday night’s meeting.

Sims has worked in education for the past 27 years, and six years as Associate Superintendent in Atlanta Public Schools (APS).

13WMAZ talked to some of his peers who are cheering him on. They say Bibb County Schools are in good hands.

"When you're in the presence of Dan Simms, you know you're in the presence of someone who is genuinely kind and caring," Emily Massey said.

Massey has worked with Dan Sims for over 20 years in APS. She says he was always one step behind her.

"You know, we moved through the ranks in Fulton County schools. Again, assistant principal to principal. I made the move to associate "supe", and later Dan became the 9-12 associate superintendent,” she said.

Massey calls him a leader who always sees the best in people, but he also gets results.

"When you look at grad rates when our superintendent came in, they were at like 50% plus. Under Dan's leadership, you know, they broke 80-plus%,” she said.

Massey says Sims loves the kids he serves and leaves a lasting impression.

"Recently, we saw a dentist's office and a person passed by, it was one of his students who came by to say that he will never forget what Dr. Sims did for him,” Massey said.

De’Andre Pickett is Superintendent of The Rise Schools in Atlanta. He says Sims is a cancer survivor who always leads by example.

"So every year, they did a cancer walk on the campuses. He put himself on the line, raised money for cancer, and showed his students that these are things that we should be doing. The community goes beyond just the classroom,” he says.

Pickett says Sims is his role model and he'll continue to be that for other kids in Bibb County.

"Bibb County has the ability to literally be one of the best school districts in the state based on this selection of Dr. Dan Sims as a sole finalist,” Pickett says.

Dan Sims has been a 20-year cancer survivor and has even started wearing an 'S' on his shirt for his birthdays at school after beating it. His students and faculty wore superman shirts for him.