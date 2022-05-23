Former congressional candidate from Houston County charged with rape, child molestation

Daniel Ellyson is charged with two counts of aggravated child molestation, two counts of statutory rape, and two counts of sodomy.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — A former candidate for Congress from Houston County is now charged with rape and child molestation.

Houston County deputies arrested 38-year-old Daniel Ellyson Friday morning.

He ran against Austin Scott for the 8th Congressional District seat two years ago. He lost in the Republican Primary.

Now, he's charged with two counts of aggravated child molestation, two counts of statutory rape, and two counts of sodomy.