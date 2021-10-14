Former Culloden mayor who was 'instrumental' in creating volunteer fire department dies at 89

Charles Edward “Edd” Norris, Jr. served as an active volunteer fireman for over 40 years, according to his obituary.

MONROE COUNTY, Ga. — The former Mayor of Culloden and Army Veteran Charles Edward “Edd” Norris, Jr. died on Wednesday at 89-years-old.

According to his obituary, Norris served as a Culloden city councilman for six years, city clerk for one and a half years, and mayor for 18 years.

In 2007, Culloden dedicated the council room in his honor.

In 2021, the city named the road leading to the Culloden Fire Department; Edd Norris Drive.

He served as a member of the governing body of the Middle Georgia Regional Commission and its predecessor agencies for 22 years.

The Monroe County Emergency Services posted this on their page:

"Mr. Norris, among his countless other contributions to Central Georgia, was instrumental in creating the City of Culloden Volunteer Fire Department in 1973. Through his active tenure of 40 years serving Monroe County he was also an integral part of merging Culloden's Fire Department with the County's. His commitment to serving his community was passed to many members of his family as they also serve in public safety."

He retired from Robins Air Force Base as an Engineering Technician and was a veteran of the United States Army serving during the Korean Conflict.

There will be a graveside service Friday at 3 p.m. at Culloden City Cemetery.