EASTMAN, Ga. — A former daycare worker at Pride and Joy Child Development Center was fired and later arrested on charges of cruelty to children and battery.

The Eastman Police Department says she is 29-year-old Anna Leigh Stewart.

A report from police says the arrest stems from an incident that happened at the daycare on February 22.

They say a video shows her allegedly abusing a child.

Vickie Noles, the owner of the daycare, says the video is what prompted her to fire Stewart. "She was a very good teacher, and following the incident, after being monitored, we felt like we just needed to let her go."

Stewart was arrest on Friday and is currently out on bond, according to Eastman Police.

The state's Bright from the Start office is also investigating the incident.