Former Dublin exchange student from Kyiv shares her daily experience in Ukraine

DUBLIN, Ga. — A former Dublin High School exchange student is now back home in Kyiv, the capital of Ukraine. Even as she deals with a war, she still finds time to speak with her former host mom who still lives in Dublin.

Iryna Pashchenko says Thursday marks 15 days of staying at home with her family during this war.

"Every morning starts with checking on if everything is okay with your family, your loved ones, the country," she said.

She decided to move back into her family home where she now lives with her mom and dad, boyfriend, and two cats.

"I'm so privileged that I'm home. I have a hot shower, I have food, and I have my loved ones," said Pashchenko.

Iryna has chosen to stay in Kyiv to support the men in her life in case they end up being called to serve, but the decision hasn't been easy.

"When I heard the first explosions, the sounds were really hard and I had shaking hands," she said.

She says one of the most important things she can do right now is continue a normal routine, though her family does have to stay in the corridor away from the windows when it might be dangerous.

"There's a rule, a two-wall rule that if you should stay inside your apartment or house, that there should be at least two walls. One wall breaks and the other protects you," she said.

Betty Ruppel still stays in touch with Iryna, making sure to check in as much as possible. Ruppel served as her host mother in 2011 when she studied at Dublin High School. She views Iryna as her granddaughter.

"As long as we have communication, we'll be okay. If I lose that communication... I don't know. I'm an old lady, I would panic," said Ruppel.

Ruppel has another tie to Ukraine. Her father was born there, and she is a first-generation American on his side, which is why she calls Ukraine her 'Father Land.'

"I, too, am so proud of them. I don't know, I kind of am in a loss for words," said Ruppel.

While Iryna and her family hunker down in Kyiv, Ruppel hopes she can get back to normal soon.

"I just want her life to get back the way it was. I mean it was good. You were doing so good," said Ruppel.