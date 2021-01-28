Dublin Police officer fired, accused of giving contraband and money to inmate

A release says she gave contraband to a state inmate and gave them money via CashApp

DUBLIN, Ga. — A former Dublin Police officer is in jail after being charged with giving money and contraband to an inmate.

A news release from the Dublin Police Department says the Georgia Department of Corrections asked the GBI to investigate an officer allegedly giving an inmate money at the Laurens County Jail.

The release says they found 37-year-old Shuronica Walker was giving the inmate money through CashApp, which is a non-approved method and is in violation with Georgia law.

Walker also allegedly gave the state inmate contraband, though the release doesn't specify what it was.

She was fired from the police department and booked into the Laurens County Jail. Walker is charged with one count of items prohibited for possession of inmates and one count of violation of oath of office.