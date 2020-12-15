x
Former Hawkinsville High School football player Markell Lawson passes away after cancer battle

According to Hawkinsville High School Athletic Director David Daniell, Markell Lawson passed away over the weekend after a battle with cancer.
Credit: HHS Red Devil Football

HAWKINSVILLE, Ga. — People in Hawkinsville are mourning the loss of a former high school football player Tuesday.

According to Hawkinsville High School Athletic Director David Daniell, Markell Lawson passed away over the weekend after a battle with cancer. 

Lawson graduated from Hawkinsville High School in 2018.

A post on the HHS Red Devil Football Facebook page read in part, "Certainly gone too soon!  Markell was always a polite young man and could light up any room with his smile!  We will miss you Markell but I know that Heavenly Red Devil team welcomed you with a "go big red."  R.I.P. BUDDY, aka The Magic!!!!"

