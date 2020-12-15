HAWKINSVILLE, Ga. — People in Hawkinsville are mourning the loss of a former high school football player Tuesday.
According to Hawkinsville High School Athletic Director David Daniell, Markell Lawson passed away over the weekend after a battle with cancer.
Lawson graduated from Hawkinsville High School in 2018.
A post on the HHS Red Devil Football Facebook page read in part, "Certainly gone too soon! Markell was always a polite young man and could light up any room with his smile! We will miss you Markell but I know that Heavenly Red Devil team welcomed you with a "go big red." R.I.P. BUDDY, aka The Magic!!!!"