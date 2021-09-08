Former Houston County ADA announces he's running for district attorney

An official date for the election has not been set, and qualifying has not happened yet

PERRY, Ga. — The first person has thrown their hat in the ring to replace former Houston DA George Hartwig after his retirement became effective earlier this month.

According to a news release, former Assistant District Attorney Eric Edwards is announcing his intention to run for the office Wednesday at 6 p.m.

Edwards is currently working in the Macon Judicial Circuit District Attorney's office, though he submitted a resignation letter to Macon District Attorney Anita Reynolds Howard at the start of the month.

It's effective on Sept. 17 at which time he'll be returning back to the Houston Circuit as ADA.

It’s worth noting that an official date for the election has not been set, qualifying has not happened yet, and the governor has not appointed a permanent interim district attorney.

13WMAZ reached out to Erikka Williams, who challenged Hartwig in 2020 and narrowly lost with 48% of the vote.

She told us she had submitted her name for appointment by Gov. Kemp but she is not sure if she’s running for district attorney. She said the qualification period is not open and it won’t open until the governor calls for a special election.