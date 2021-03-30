Former Macon-Bibb commissioner Scotty Shepherd dies

The law enforcement veteran and former county commissioner has died at 72

MACON, Ga. — Former Macon-Bibb County commissioner Warren F. 'Scotty' Shepherd has died.

Bibb Coroner Leon Jones says the 72-year-old died of natural causes at his home Tuesday morning.

Shepherd worked at the Bibb County Sheriff's Office for more than 30 years before retiring from law enforcement. He ran for sheriff in 2004 and 2008, but was unsuccessful.

He then ran to be the commissioner of District 7 and was elected back in 2013. District 7 covers parts of south Macon and south Bibb County.

He did not run for re-election in 2020, and was replaced by Bill Howell.

Macon-Bibb County issued this statement on Shepherd's death:

"Our deepest condolences go to Commissioner Scotty Shepherd’s family and all who knew and worked with him. He was a dedicated public servant protecting our community as a member of the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office and then as District 7’s Commissioner. During his two terms, he was a staunch advocate for our retirees, continuously advocated for more efficient government services, and wanted what was best for all areas of our community. The Macon-Bibb County family will truly miss Commissioner Shepherd."

Current Macon-Bibb commissioner Al Tillman made a post on Facebook remembering him: