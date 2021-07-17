Former Macon mayor David Carter dies at 90

He died in his home of natural causes, according to Bibb Coroner Leon Jones.

MACON, Ga. — Former Macon mayor and long-time city councilman David Carter died at his home Saturday.

Bibb Coroner Leon Jones says he died of natural causes.

Carter became mayor in the 1990’s after former Macon mayor Tommy Olmstead was appointed to another position.

Carter served in the U.S. Army under Gen. Douglas MacArthur and commanded the JROTC unit at Central High School for more than 18 years while it was the largest organization of its kind in the nation.

He was 90 years old.

Macon Memorial Park will handle arrangements.