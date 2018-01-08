A former Macon Police officer who was fired four years ago is now charged with harassing his estranged wife.

The Dodge County Sheriff's Office says Clayton Sutton was arrested Tuesday afternoon on a charge of aggravated stalking.

His wife claimed that Sutton was aggressive and violent, and called and texted her after he learned that she was seeing another man.

She claimed that Sutton broke a window in her house and she feared for her safety and her children.

In 2012, while a Macon police officer, Sutton fatally shot an unarmed man -- Sammy "Junebug" Davis -- in the parking lot of a Macon Kroger.

At the time, 13WMAZ reported that Sutton had a history of suspensions and complaints, including allegations of excessive force.

The case led to protest marches in Macon, but the GBI ruled the shooting was justified.

Then in 2014, after county consolidation, Bibb County Sheriff David Davis fired Sutton for insubordination and failure to follow orders in an unrelated case.

According to the sheriff's office, Sutton remains in the Dodge County jail.

