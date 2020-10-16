Former Negro League baseball player, Macon Sports Hall of Famer Bob Scott dies at 89

Scott's legacy will live on in Central Georgia.

MACON, Ga. — Former Negro League baseball player and Macon Sports Hall of Famer Robert "Bob" Scott died on October 11 after a short illness at 89-years-old.

Scott played four years for the New York Black Yankees.

He played with and against giants of baseball, including Satchel Paige and the man who broke the color barrier, Jackie Robinson.

Scott played on the Jackie Robinson All-Stars in Macon at Luther Williams Field in 1950.

In 2008, Major League Baseball held a special draft of former Negro League players. Scott was drafted to the New York Mets.

He was honored by the Atlanta Braves for his contribution to the game in 2016, .

Scott finished his baseball career playing for the Sandersville Giants in the Georgia State League. In 2017, he was inducted into the Macon Sports Hall of Fame.

His daughter, Patricia Denmark, says she will miss him.

"He was just a great, great guy," Denmark said.