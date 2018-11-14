Roger Jackson says when programs choose players, they consider a person's behavior just as much as their athleticism.

"So many you don't even hear about, 'Oh, he was a great player,' but it's that background that kills them," Jackson said.

After he retired from playing defensive back for the Denver Broncos, Jackson made those decisions.

"It's that personnel gentleman. His sole responsibility when out looking at players, whether it's college or pro, is what is his background," Jackson said.

After a gun was found in Northeast High School quarterback Nolan Ussery's locker, Jackson says players with criminal charges have less of a chance of making it to the pros.

He bases that on his own experience with evaluating players.

"Once we saw what happened, we didn't even touch it. We talked about it, we know about it, but then we put it in another pile," Jackson said.

Even then, Jackson says the criminal charges aren't a good depiction of Nolan Ussery as a person.

"What I know about him, he's a great kid. He's made that one mistake, and it's going to cost him early and hopefully, we can, as a community, help him overcome it," Jackson said.

Bibb County Schools spokeswoman Stephanie Hartley said Ussery fully cooperated with campus police and willingly turned himself in.

