Former Northeast High School principal thanked with surprise celebration

Friends, family, and staff showed their gratitude for the work Steven Jones did while at Northeast

MACON, Georgia — A Bibb County high school celebrated the promotion of its beloved principal to the central office on Friday.

Family, friends and staff surprised former Northeast High School principal Steven Jones with a celebration ceremony.

After seven years as principal at Northeast, Jones accepted a job as Bibb County’s Executive Officer of School Improvement.

People at the school thanked Jones for all his hard work and his dedication to the students and staff.

Jones’ replacement is his former assistant, Donna Walker Thompson.