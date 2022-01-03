Former Nu-Way location in downtown Macon will get new life as Otis Redding Center for the Arts

The iconic statue of Otis Redding will be relocated from Gateway Park to the new Center location.

MACON, Ga. — Musical legend Otis Redding will live on through a new Center for the Arts in downtown Macon. His family-run Otis Redding Foundation made the announcement Tuesday morning.

It will happen at the corner of Cotton Avenue and Cherry Street, across from the new Hotel Forty Five. That’s the former site of the downtown Nu-Way Weiners site, which burned down in March 2015.

Family members say Redding’s widow, Zelma, donated $1 million to buy the property. It will eventually become a 9,000-square-foot center for youth education programs in music and the arts.

It will include practice rooms and studio space for students to learn songwriting, production, performance and more.

The statue of Otis Redding, which was recently removed from Gateway Park, will be moved to the new site.

