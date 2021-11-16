Former Perry Mayor Jimmy Faircloth dies after motorcycle accident

Faircloth was mayor of Perry for over 9 years when he resigned in 2019, citing work and personal obligations

TWIGGS COUNTY, Ga. — Editor's note: Video is from 2019 when current Mayor Randall Walker took over after Jimmy Faircloth's resignation.

Former Perry Mayor Jimmy Faircloth has died after a motorcycle accident on Highway 96 in Twiggs County Tuesday evening.

That's according to Twiggs County Coroner Harold Reece.

Reece says Faircloth was flown to the Medical Center, Atrium Health Navicent in Macon where he later died.

No other details were given.

Faircloth was mayor of Perry for over 9 years when he resigned in 2019, citing work and personal obligations, saying, "It’s time."

Perry’s communications manager, Ellen Palmer, told 13WMAZ that the resignation came as a surprise to people in city government, but that Faircloth was a great leader and they wish him the best.

Palmer said Faircloth had ‘about 2.5 years left’ in his term.