Former professional baseball player, high school coach talks upcoming season

Jeff Treadway played for the Atlanta Braves and has coached for 20 years.

MACON, Ga. — Jeff Treadway is a former Major League Baseball player, Georgia Sports Hall of Fame inductee and now coach at Stratford Academy.

Treadway played for the Atlanta Braves in the early 90s. He fondly reflects on his professional days.

"Getting to play in those games, just a lot of things I remember that are special to me. Great times it really was," he said.

He coached in the minor leagues for three to four years in Macon. Now he coaches at Stratford Academy.

Treadway says after his professional career he naturally fell into coaching. He's coached softball and baseball for 20 years.

"What a great experience and great place to work. A lot of times as a pro athlete you have to figure out what's next. And where to be and where your friends are going to be, so Macon has been that for me. Stratford has certainly been that for me. I've had a great time there and a good fun second career," he said.

Major League Baseball released its 2020 season schedule on Monday announcing that every team will play a 60-game schedule. Treadway says the season will be different but good.

"I thought about that and I think it's a sense of urgency more than anything else. I think you go into a season and already in game three you're already starting to pace yourself because it's a long grueling year. I don't think you can do that now. You have to sense the urgency every game, every pitch, every play is going to be very important. I don't think anybody is going to get out to a commanding lead in the division. I thinks it's going to be exciting in a lot of ways especially since we haven't had it. It's gonna be a different experience for everybody and I think it's gonna be fun," he said.

The Braves get their season started on Friday at 4 p.m. Treadway is ready for the season, giving a big "play ball!"

