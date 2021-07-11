Former state senator Ross Tolleson dies

Tolleson served in the general assembly from 2002 to 2015, when he resigned following a diagnosis of Alzheimer's disease.

MACON, Ga. — Former State Senator Ross Tolleson of Perry has died.

State leaders are remembering Tolleson.

Attorney general Chris Carr tweeted, "As we mourn the passing of former state Senator Ross Tolleson, we hold his family, former colleagues and community in our prayers. He leaves behind an indelible mark on his fellow Georgians, and though he will be missed, his contributions to our state will not be forgotten."