Former Stratford employee threatened colleague with gun on campus, deputies say

Deputies say students and staff weren't in immediate danger

MACON, Ga. — A former member of Stratford Academy’s housekeeping staff will be charged after showing up on campus with a gun Monday.

According to an email message sent to parents, the former employee was there threatening a current member of the housekeeping team. Maintenance staff notified the front desk and students at camp were put on lockdown.

The statement says the employee left before police arrived, but he will be charged with criminal trespass, resulting in a ban from the school’s campus.

He is not yet in custody, so the school asked a deputy to stay on-campus during school hours.

Head of School Logan Bowlds says no students or staff were in immediate danger and they’re in the process of hiring a full-time Director of Campus Security.