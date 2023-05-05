Former UGA linebacker sentenced to 1 year in jail in sexual assault case

Documents revealed Anderson pleaded guilty to a lesser charge of sexual battery. Anderson was previously indicted on two rape charges.

Editor's note: The video in this story is from a previous report.

Former University of Georgia linebacker Adam Anderson has been sentenced to a year in jail after he pleaded guilty to the sexual battery of two women.

11Alive obtained documents Monday from the Athens-Clarke County Superior Court which show Anderson negotiated his plea. The filing revealed he pleaded guilty to a lesser charge of sexual battery. Anderson was previously indicted on two rape charges.

Now, he must turn himself in to the Clarke-County Jail by noon on Saturday, July 29, documents show.

The Athens-Clarke County Police Department initially launched an investigation surrounding Anderson in November 2021. A 21-year-old woman told authorities that Anderson had forced himself on her. He also previously faced another rape indictment out of Oconee County. Back in May, Anderson's attorneys asked to combine the two indictments. He was suspended from playing football while police investigated.