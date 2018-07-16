Macon — A very special Dawg made a stop in Macon on Monday. Nick Chubb, former University of Georgia Bulldog and second all-time on the SEC career rushing list, visited the Macon-Bibb Animal Welfare Shelter.

Chubb took a tour and is looking to give back in a special way. He and his friends at Bland Roofing are looking to raise $20,000 to go towards the shelter. They have raised $12,000 so far and are looking to add to that total with signed memorabilia from Chubb himself.

“I was just coming by to come by and help where I can, Chubb said. "You know, this place needed some things, so any way I can help out and give them what they need, I’m up for it.”

The shelter will use the money to open a surgery center in-house that will allow them to offer low-cost spay and neuter services. They will also make 40 new top kennels to open space for new dogs.

Chubb said animals hold a special place in his heart.

“I love animals," Chubb said. "I have a dog of my own back home. I couldn’t imagine seeing him in this condition, so, I mean, I imagine if he was what I would do and how I want to take care of him, and these people are great people and are helping them out and doing what they can, so I appreciate them for what they do."

The autographed footballs will be available for auction at three locations around Macon. Jeneane's At Pinebrook, Tommy's Bakery and Cafe and the Macon-Bibb Animal Welfare Shelter. The last day to bid is July 23rd at 5 p.m.

