Warren Scott Hicks says he's sorry for the "lapse in judgment" that cost him his job with the city of Warner Robins.

Hicks, formerly of the city's utilities department, resigned Wednesday after video surfaced online that appeared to show him receiving oral sex from a woman.

RELATED: Warner Robins city employee in lewd video has previous charges for similar incident

In the video, Hicks was wearing a city of Warner Robins employees' shirt and standing next to a city utility truck.

13WMAZ's Zach Merchant spoke to Hicks at his home Thursday.

He declined to speak on camera, but said what he did in the video was wrong.

He called the incident "a lapse of judgment" and said if he could go back, he wouldn't do it again.

Hicks also said he's sorry to his family and his "church family."

Five years earlier, Hicks resigned from his job as a Houston County magistrate court constable after allegedly offering to delay a woman's eviction in exchange for sex.

He was originally charged with pandering in 2013, but that charge was dropped. He was convicted of violating his oath of office.

In 2014, a Houston County judge placed Hicks on five years' probation and said he could not take another government job in that time. A judge released him early from that probation in 2017.

On Wednesday, Mayor Randy Toms said he didn't know why Hicks was hired and he planned to investigate the hiring process.

Hicks said he wasn't sure what he'd do for work next.

Hear more from the woman who was his alleged victim in 2013 on 13WMAZ News at 5 and 6.

© 2018 WMAZ