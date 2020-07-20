Former Warner Robins Police Officer passes away

Before Dunn left the department, he was a School Resource Officer at Northside High School.

WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — The Warner Robins Police Department announced Sunday that former Officer Justin Dunn has passed away.

Warner Robins Police Department Friend, mentor, husband, father, and former WRPD Officer Justin Dunn... passed away today. Our hearts are broken for his family and friends. Officer Dunn was a tremendous School Resource Officer at Northside High before leaving the PD. We will miss him very much. May God bless him and his family through this sad time.

The announcement, shared on the department's Facebook page, said in part "we will miss him very much. May God bless him and his family through this sad time."

Comments from members of the community poured in, many of which included memories where Officer Dunn had helped them during his time of duty.

The City of Warner Robins shared the post, saying "Rest In Peace, our friend! Thank you for your service to our community!"

