Former Warner Robins youth pastor arrested on child exploitation charges

WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — A former youth pastor at a Warner Robins church is facing child exploitation charges.

Houston County Jail records show 29-year-old Shawn Waddell was arrested on August 14.

He is charged with several counts of sexual exploitation of children, eavesdropping, and surveillance of communication.

Lt. Darin Meadows with Houston County Sheriff's Office Juvenile Division says the incidents happened over a year long period, from 2019-2020.

It involved three female victims -- two children and one adult.

Meadows says, at the time of the incidents, Waddell was working full-time in construction and part-time as a youth pastor.