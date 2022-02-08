Former Washington County deputies involved in Eurie Martin's death may get second trial

13WMAZ has been following this case since 2017 when Eurie Martin was tased and killed by the side of Deep Step Road.

MACON, Ga. — Three former Washington County deputies involved in a five-year-old fatal tasing could be headed to a second trial.

Prosecutors said deputies Henry Lee Copeland, Michael Howell and Rhett Scott had no reason to stop Martin or tase him.

They were fired and charged with murder but their trial last year ended in a mistrial when the jury could not agree on a verdict.

Now, a new district attorney has agreed to take the case and decide whether to seek a new trial. He is Chattahoochee Judicial District Attorney Stacey Jackson.

Last year, the original prosecutor, Tripp Fitzner, said his office could not work further on the case due to conflict of interestHe has not explained what the conflict is.

So far, there's no word on when the new trial could happen.