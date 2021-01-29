Former Wesleyan College student sues school over social-media expulsion

The woman claims the school damaged her reputation when it expelled and un-expelled her for alleged racist posts.

MACON, Ga. — A former Wesleyan College student claims the school damaged her reputation when it expelled and un-expelled her last year for alleged racist social-media posts.

The student last week filed an anonymous lawsuit — identifying herself only as "Jane Doe" — claiming the school violated her civil rights.

Last year, the school released two statements on the matter that did not identify the student.

But the lawsuit argues that fellow students who knew "Jane Doe" would know the statements were about her.

The student's lawsuit, filed Jan. 22 in U.S. District Court in Macon.

It argues that Wesleyan:

Violated its contract with the student by failing to grant her a hearing before expelling her

Violated the woman's civil rights, claiming the school acted against her because she is white

Libeled her in their public statements about her case

Invaded her privacy by releasing details of the matter, including her expulsion.

"Jane Doe" wants a judge to order Wesleyan to pay for damage to her reputation. She's also asking for addition damages to punish the school for its "bad faith" and being "stubbornly litigious."

The school has not responded to the lawsuit, and no trial date has been set.

By email, the school's spokeswoman, Mary Ann Howard, said they would not comment on pending litigation.

The student, represented by Macon lawyer Jerry Lumley, notes that the dispute started last June, as protests swept the country against the death of George Floyd and other African Americans killed by police.

On June 3 and 4, 2020, the suit says, several people tweeted a social-media post, allegedly by Jane Doe, that contained the N-word.

The tweets identified the student by name, and one person tweeted her Facebook profile, showing that she attended Wesleyan.

The school was bombarded with messages and posts demanding that they discipline "Jane Doe," the lawsuit says.

On June 4, the school notified "Jane Doe" by phone that they were investigating her social-media posts.

About three and a half hours later, without questioning her further, they notified her that she was expelled for violating the school's social-media policy, the lawsuit says.

The student requested a hearing before the schools' student-faculty judicial board, which ruled in her favor in July.

Wesleyan released a statement that said the student had not made racist posts "in early June." Jane Doe's lawsuit argues that implied that she'd made those posts earlier.

Her lawyers wrote that "Jane Doe" never made any social-media posts that violated Wesleyan rules.

The lawsuit also delves into Wesleyan's long-time ties to the Ku Klux Klan, its "decades of overt racism" and its 2017 apology for "the sin of racism." The lawsuit implies that school officials made an example of "Jane Doe" to protect their image and satisfy critics.