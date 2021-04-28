Former Wilkinson deputy pleads guilty to having unregistered guns after FBI investigation

The investigation into the deputy began when agents saw him telling people in a group text that he was making illegal weapons and explosives

MONTROSE, Ga. — A former Wilkinson County deputy faces up to 10 years in prison after pleading guilty to having unregistered guns Monday.

According to a news release, 28-year-old Cody Griggers became part of an FBI investigation when agents were looking into a man in California making violent political statements on social media.

Agents found a group text with Griggers, who was a Wilkinson County deputy at the time.

The Department of Justice says Griggers told people in the text that he was making illegal weapons, explosives and suppressors – in addition to saying things indicating 'racially motivated violent extremism.'

In Nov. 2020, agents executed a search warrant at his home in Montrose and his sheriff’s office duty vehicle.

The release says they found 11 illegal firearms after searching the home and car, including a machine gun and an unregistered short barrel shotgun.

Griggers pleaded guilty to one count possession of an unregistered firearm, and faces up to 10 years in prison plus three years of supervised release and a fine of up to $250,000.

He will be sentenced on July 6. He was detained at the hearing and remains in custody.

“All law enforcement officers swear an oath to uphold the law and protect each and every citizen they serve,” said Chris Hacker, Special Agent in Charge of FBI Atlanta. “Griggers clearly violated his oath with his egregious actions and has no place in law enforcement.”