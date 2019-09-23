MONTEZUMA, Ga. — A former Montezuma mayor passed away over the weekend at the age of 94, according to a Macon County funeral home.

Watson-Mathews Funeral Home in Montezuma says Preston Williams, Jr. died Sunday at the Oaks Nursing and Personal Care Home in Marshallville.

Williams was born in February 1925. He went to Griffin High School, then to Clemson University on a football scholarship for one semester before he had to report to duty with the Navy Voluntary Service Agreement program.

He served as the mayor of Montezuma from 1992 to 2000, and was on the Macon County Board of Education from 1971 to 1991. He helped build the Macon County Recreation Center, which is named for him.

Before he became mayor, he worked with Southern Frozen Foods as a salesman, sales manager, and eventually president.

He supported the scouting program in Macon County, was a member of First Baptist Church, and was an avid golfer.

Williams has two sons, two grandsons, and four great grandchildren. He married his high school sweetheart, Sara Penn, who died in 2012.

A funeral service will be held Saturday at 1 p.m. at First Baptist Church on North Dooly Street in Montezuma. Burial will follow at Bertha Dozier Memorial Park.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks donations be made in his memory to the First Baptist Church.

