'I'm just thankful to them': Forsyth church helps families in need

FORSYTH, Ga. — For the first time, Forsyth United Methodist Church had some unique mission help. Royal Seven gas station wrote them a check for more than $1,800.

The money will help the community in many different ways. One way is through the churches mission work called Kingdom Builders.

"We identify homes that really need help and we basically take these teams and go and try to do whatever work needs to be done on a home that we can do safely, and that we feel we can be affective with and we have done that for the last 15 years," Director of Youth Ministries for Forsyth United Methodist Church Jody Barfield said.

One family has received a lot of help from the organization throughout the years. Regina Clements, shares her home with her daughter and three grand children.

"I lived in Forsyth all my life. I was born right here in this house. To me, it means a lot to have family surrounding you," Clements said.

The home Clements grew up in is more than 100 years old. She's had some help keeping up with it from the Kingdom Builders.

"A lot of things I couldn't do, I wouldn't afford to do it. They put in cabinets, they helped me with the lights, they had lights all the way through. They put in heaters, showers. They did a lot of work for me," Clements said.

Nearly ten years ago, Clements had a knee replacement and could no longer work as a certified nursing assistant. She has also dealt with health struggles this past year.

"I'm thankful for even being here. Because I had COVID one year ago, and I could have died. I mean I had a rough time. I stayed in the hospital over a week or so and I was glad to get back home," Clements said.

A home she couldn't wait to get back to thanks to the Kingdom Builders.

For Clements she says she's blessed.

"That mean a lot because most people don't do that. I'm just thankful to them and I thank them and I tell them I appreciate everything y'all doing," she said.

With these funds, the church plans on helping people just like her.

If you want to help Forsyth United Methodist Church you check out their their website, Facebook page or give them a call at (478) 994-5706.