Forsyth church, outreach group partner to offer COVID-19 vaccine to rural communities

People were able to receive the first dose of the Moderna vaccine.

FORSYTH, Ga. — One church wanted to target rural communities by offering the COVID-19 vaccine Saturday.

Saint James Baptist Church in Forsyth partnered with a community outreach group. They set up shop in the sanctuary parking lot for four hours.

People rolled up, registered, and then received their first dose of the Moderna vaccine.

Organizers had 100 shots to give out and hoped to bring in people from surrounding areas, like Barnesville.

"A lot of people don't know and it was hard in the beginning to get an appointment, so I think over here it's really easy for people to drive up, drive through, get their shot and keep on going," said Gloria Drewery.