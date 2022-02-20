'It's been neglected for so long': Forsyth church seeks to preserve slave cemetery

Rocky Creek Baptist Church needs your help to rebuild an old slave cemetery that has deteriorated over time.

FORSYTH, Ga. — Steve Pitmann is a groundskeeper at Rocky Creek Baptist Church in north Monroe County. It's a small congregation of about 60 people, but they are taking on a pretty big project.

"One of the ladies in the church pointed out that we do have a slave cemetery that nobody has looked at or taken care of and we should do something with it," stated Pitmann.

"We made the commitment that were going to bring it back. We are not going to let these people be dishonored or forgotten," said pastor Nelson Grist.

Grist began serving as the church's pastor two years ago, and he is determined to restore the graves to honor what once stood under piles of leaves and debris.

"I feel angry it's been neglected for so long and no one had paid much attention to it," stated Grist.

The church is looking to respect the people that once lived that were neglected.

"Take for instance, if you had a child buried out there 200 years ago and one of their ancestors came to visit the grave and you couldn't even find it. That would be heartbreaking," stated Pitmann.

To donate or volunteer, you can call Rocky Creek Baptist Church at (478)-994-2509.