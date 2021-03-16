Forsyth City Council gives the go-ahead to 2021 Forsythia Festival in May

The festival is usually held in March, but will be held later this spring with enhanced safety measures due to the pandemic

FORSYTH, Ga. — After missing a year because of COVID-19, people in Forsyth are getting ready to once again celebrate a spring tradition, although it'll be a little later this year.

You can feel the excitement downtown after the city council's decision to proceed with the event.

"We are super excited. We were just jumping for joy when it got approved last night," said chairman of the Forsyth-Monroe Chamber of Commerce, Chrissy Ham Donovan.

Donovan and Rebecca Stone, the president of the Forsyth-Monroe Chamber of Commerce, say they've been looking forward to the Forsythia Festival for a long time. Especially since concerns over COVID-19 cancelled 2020's festival.

The two say safety precautions are a big part of making it possible.

"We're making it mandatory that our vendors wear masks. We're encouraging no more than two shoppers in a booth at a time," Donovan said.

Other safety precautions include spacing out the booths, hand sanitizing stations, taking away the kid's corner, and removing the stage.

Donovan says even though the festival with look different; it will still feel the same.

"This is really important to Forsyth and Monroe County. It's an opportunity for us to showcase our town and our community and what all Monroe County has to offer," Donovan said.

It's exciting for business owners too, as some say it's their best weekend of the year.

Eric Thomas is one of them.

"The festival increased business a good bit in our first year, but I think now it's going to increase business a significant amount," he said.

Thomas owns the pizzeria Jonah's on Johnston.

"This year in particular, it's important to the city because we have so many new businesses opening. We have businesses that may not be open, but will be visible," he said.

The Forsythia Festival will be held on May 22-23.