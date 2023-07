In a post to Facebook, the city announced the passing of Councilman Melvin A. Lawrence.

FORSYTH, Ga. — Th City of Forsyth is mourning the loss of a City Councilman who served their community for over 20 years.

In a post to Facebook on Saturday afternoon, the city announced Melvin A. Lawrence's "untimely passing," and said that he had "faithfully served the citizens of Forsyth for over 20 years."

