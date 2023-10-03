Forsyth family loses home, three dogs in Thursday afternoon fire. Here's what we know

According to a post on the Monroe County Emergency Services, the homeowner "heard what sounded like bullets." Minutes later, her house was up in flames.

Example video title will go here for this video

FORSYTH, Ga. — A Forsyth family is asking for help after a "devastating fire" engulfed their home on Old Brent Road, killing their three dogs and destroying their home.

"Right now, the family is numb and overwhelmed," according to a Facebook post from Monroe County Emergency Services.

The owner "heard what sounded like bullets" outside her home around 1:30 p.m. Thursday, and when she went outside to investigate what was happening, she saw a Toyota Rav4 in flames.

Just minutes later, the fire reached the family's home, the Monroe County Emergency Services said.

According to Monroe County Fire Chief Matthew Jackson, the cause of the fire is still under investigation. The fire might have started in the car, but they're not sure as of now.

The woman attempted to save her dogs from the blaze but was forced to retreat from the house.

The Monroe County Emergency Services say four adults and three children lived at the house, but there were no other family members at the home at the time of the fire.

According to Jackson, the house might be a total loss.

They have an 11-year-old, a 5-year-old and a 13-year-old starting middle school.

With the start of the school year fast approaching, the family is looking to the community to help them get back on their feet.

The family is looking for a three-bedroom rental as they rebuild. Plus, you can drop off necessities at Fire Headquarters at 693 Juliette Road until July 21st.

Adult medium tops

Adult small tops

Adult smalls in bottoms

10 to 10.5 shoes

9.5 shoes

Kids 6/7 tops and bottoms

Kids 13 shoes.