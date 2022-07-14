Monroe sheriff investigating alleged death threat against Forsyth city manager

The threat was allegedly sent in a letter to Forsyth Police Chief Eddie Harris

FORSYTH, Ga. — The Monroe County Sheriff’s Department is investigating an alleged threat against the life of the Forsyth City Manager.

According to a City of Forsyth news release, Police Chief Eddie Harris received a letter in the mail addressed to Janice Hall, the city manager, on July 8. Harris delivered it to Hall.

According to the release, the letter threatened Hall’s life if “she did not leave Chief Harris alone and let him do his job.” Harris told Hall she should file a report with the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office about the threat.

According to the city release, "We take this threat very seriously.

They say they've put additional measures have been put in place to ensure the safety and welfare of all city employees.

A reward, funded by private donations, is available to anyone with information leading to the arrests and prosecution of the person responsible for the threat. Anyone with information can contact Investigator Daniel Ahlstrom at 478-994-7043 ext. 235 or by email at dahlstrom@monroecosheriffga.us or contact Macon Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.